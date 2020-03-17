Crude Oil Desalter Market is Projected to Reach USD 98.78 Million by 2023

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled Crude Oil Desalter – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2023.The report defines and segments the crude oil desalter market, providing analysis and forecasts of the global revenue. According to the report, the global crude oil desalter market stood at USD 78.42 Million in 2014 and is likely to reach USD 98.78 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 2.54% between 2015 and 2023.

The global crude oil desalter market has been segmented on the basis of type into single stage crude oil desalter, two stage crude oil desalter, and three stage crude oil desalter. A crude oil desalter is a vital unit in a crude oil refinery. Crude oil desalters remove salts and impurities from crude oil. Significant increase in the number of new refineries under construction has augmented the demand for crude oil desalters across the globe. Additionally, expansion of existing refineries have boosted the demand for desalters by such refineries. Moreover, increasing usage of desalters in other applications such as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units has also boosted the demand for crude oil desalters.

Browse Crude Oil Desalter Market Research Report with ToC & Free Analysis: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/crude-oil-desalter-market.html

Declining demand for refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel in Europe is anticipated to hamper the construction of new refineries. This, in turn, would hamper the growth of the global crude oil desalter market in the near future. Two stage crude oil desalter was the largest type segment of the global crude oil desalter market, accounting for more than 60% of the market share, in 2014. Three stage crude oil desalter was the second-largest type segment of the global crude oil desalter market in 2014.

Get Sample Report Copy: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6101

In terms of geography, the global market for crude oil desalter has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Middle East & Africa accounted for more than 35% of the global market share in 2014. However, the crude oil desalter market in Latin America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the second-fastest growing market for crude oil desalters during the forecast period.

Browse Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/crude-oil-desalter-market.htm

Some of the leading companies in the global crude oil desalter market include Agar Corporation Ltd., Cameron International Corporation, Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc., EN-FAB Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., GasTech Engineering Corporation, Komax Systems Inc., Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Pty Ltd., and Petro Techna International Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues (on availability), business strategies, and recent developments.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/crude-oil-desalter-market.html