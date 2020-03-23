Crude Oil Carriers Market Outlook 2018 to 2023: Teekay, MOL Group, Bahri | البحري, Overseas Shipholding Group, Oman Shipping Company, NYK Line, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and AET

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market is accounted for $172.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $250.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors fueling the market include increasing demand for bulk oil transportation services and facilities, rapid industrialization longer hauls and less triangulation options to reduce ballasting. In addition to this, lower costs of bunker fuels and trending of low global oil prices. However concerns regarding seasonal variations and high logistics expenditure are hampering the market growth.

Some Of The Key Players In Crude Oil Carriers Market Include:

AET

PAO Sovcomflot

Overseas Shipholding Group

Oman Shipping Company

NYK Line

SEAGULL PTE. LTD.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

MOL Group

MOL (America) Inc.

Maran Tankers Management Inc.

Frontline Energy

Euronav

China Shipping South America Holding Ltda

Bahri | البحري

On the basis of Vessel type, Very large crude carrier and ultra large crude carrier are known as super tankers. Its role and scope becomes far more feasible as they help to transport huge quantities of crude oil across the oceans and seas as they can carry huge quantities of crude oil in bulk, therefore economies of scale can be greatly realized. ULCCs and VLCCs have extremely high carrying capacity of over 250,000 DWT, allowing crude transportation of upto 550,000 DWT.

Asia Pacific witnessed largest market share as they own and operate most of the crude oil carriers. North America is also expected to present profitable opportunities for carriers over the forecast period owing to high crude oil production in the U.S, mainly in the states of Texas, North Dakota, and California as well as in the Gulf of Mexico.

Vessel Types Covered:

Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCC) and Very large crude carriers (VLCC)

Suezmax

Aframax

Panamax

Small

Medium

Major Table of Contents:

1 Crude Oil Carriers Market Overview

2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Competitions by Players

3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Competitions by Types

4 Global Crude Oil Carriers Competitions by Applications

5 Global Crude Oil Carriers Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Crude Oil Carriers Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Crude Oil Carriers Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

