Crown Block Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2018-2027 Globally

Crown blocks in drilling is a critical equipment or space which requires constant monitoring at every regular interval of time. Failure of component or poor judgment from workers may affect both the workers and equipment. Hence, oilfield crown block manufacturers are including facilities for monitoring and having an alarm systems to enhance the safety of their products.

Market size & trend

The global Crown Block Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2018-2027. North America is expected to hold the largest share in global Crown Block market till the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Additionally, increased drilling and exploration activities in Canada is adding up the reason for significant growth rate of Crown Block market.

Middle East is also slated for accounting steadier growth in market backed by increased drilling projects for exploring new oil wells at onshore terminals. Moreover, Demand for energy in Africa pushed the operators to explore new reservoir fields which also supports for the growth of market in the forecast period 2018-2027.

Asia Pacific and Europe is also expected to witness the steady growth in Crown Block market. Additionally, support and innovations from governments is also supporting the growth of market in forecasted period.

Growth drivers

Increase in R&D sector for enhanced oil recovery to increase the productivity rate of drilling or drilled wells is driving the growth of Crown Block market.

Development of reserves in China under Asia Pacific region with government supports and permission for drilling wells is driving the growth of market.

No other prominent substitutes of oil and gas has been found to be effective and reliable, which drives the Crown Block market backed by increasing drilling operations.

Challenges

One of the challenges that restraints the expansion of market is high cost of Crown Blocks. Additionally, fluctuation in oil and gas prices is also restraining the growth of market.

The report titled “Global Crown Block market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” delivers detailed overview of the global Crown Block market in terms of market by region, and by application. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Crown Block market which includes company profiling of, Baker Hughes, Halliburton Company, NewTech Drilling Products LLC, National Oilwell Varco Inc, Scientific Drilling International Inc, Schlumberger, GE Oil & Gas, and Aker Solutions. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global Crown Block market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

