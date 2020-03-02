Crowdfunding Market Overview, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2025 with Top Vendors like GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Patreon and Teespring

“Crowdfunding is the use of small amounts of capital from a large number of individuals to finance a new business venture. Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet. In 2015, over US$34 billion was raised worldwide by crowdfunding. Crowdfunding makes use of the easy accessibility of vast networks of people through social media and crowdfunding websites to bring investors and entrepreneurs together, and has the potential to increase entrepreneurship by expanding the pool of investors from whom funds can be raised beyond the traditional circle of owners, relatives and venture capitalists.”

Global Crowdfunding Market offers an opportunity for pre-selling a product coupled with its feature of free of cost marketing tool. The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period (2018-2025). One of the key factor anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast spell is that it is used as a mode of free promotion through social platforms. Furthermore, crowdfunding campaigns are low-priced as well as enables rapid access of several channels and are designed for easy communication of mission & vision of the project.

Crowdfunding Market: Key Players

GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Patreon and Teespring.

The global market of crowdfunding has been segmented by different by model, end-user and geography. Further, model segment of the market has been diversified into Peer-to-peer lending (P2P), Reward-based, Equity investment, Donation, Hybrid and Royalty. P2P model of the crowdfunding market has led the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years owing to ease of securing a loan and availability of business financing through a number of online portals, attracting several small investors to fund small businesses.

Global Crowdfunding Market of end-user segment has been bifurcated into Entrepreneurship, Social Causes, Movie & theatre, Real estate, Music, Technology and Publishing. Amongst these, entrepreneurship segment acquires the major crowdfunding market share owing to the rising number of startups businesses as well as new ventures looking for funding & project validation.

Geographically, market has been categorized to certain key regions including Americas, APAC and EMEA. Americas region is expected to dominate the market with highest crowdfunding market share over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of equity crowdfunding in the region. Furthermore, crowdfunding is most ideal source preferred for financing startups, entrepreneurs and established corporations.

