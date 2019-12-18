Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe Others and Austria as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications.

The global CLT consumption area is mainly concentrated in developed regions such as Europe and North America. As a major production area, Europe’s consumption is also a global leader.

In 2014, global CLT sales about 624.6 K cubic meters. As of 2019, global production will increase to 978.6 K cubic meters, with an CAGR of 9.40%. As CLT becomes more and more concerned in the green building industry, it is expected that global CLT production will continue to grow in the future. Global Info Research estimates that global demand will reach 1792.8 K cubic meters in 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 909.6 million by 2024, from US$ 669.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stora Enso

Thoma Holz

Binderholz

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

MHM Abbund-Zentrum

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Lignotrend

Hasslacher Norica

Eugen Decker

Merk Timber

Schilliger Holz

Structurlam

HMS Bausysteme

u. J. Derix

Market Segment by Type, covers

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building

Industrial Facility

