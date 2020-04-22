Cross Country Tires Market by Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Off-the-road (OTR) tires are built for vehicles like skid steer loaders, cranes, construction dump trucks, graders and other heavy-duty construction and industrial vehicles. They have to be extremely tough and carry massive loads on soft or rough surfaces without sinking in. OTR tires are essential to keeping your mining, construction and heavy equipment vehicles running.

Global Cross Country Tires market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cross Country Tires.

This industry study presents the global Cross Country Tires market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Cross Country Tires production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Cross Country Tires in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Toyo Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Apollo Tires Ltd

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Nokian Tyres

Cross Country Tires Breakdown Data by Type

All-Season Tires

Winter Tires

Summer Tires

Others

Cross Country Tires Breakdown Data by Application

Mining

Construction

Others

Cross Country Tires Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

