Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Aramex, C.H. Robinson, CJ Logistics, DHL Group, FedEx and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market



The cross-border e-commerce logistics comprises services such as transportation, warehousing, and other value-added services offered by logistics players for cross-border e-commerce. In 2018, the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aramex

C.H. Robinson

CJ Logistics

DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

…

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3958999-global-cross-border-e-commerce-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

Retail

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3958999-global-cross-border-e-commerce-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)