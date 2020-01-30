Crop Protection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Crop Protection Industry

Herbicide is the largest market segment of crop protection market. Population growth and high demand of food products is a driver for agrochemicals market. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollutions and toxins are restraint in the market. Due to increasing in the use of herbicides, and weed control, the global crop protection market is expected to grow significantly during forecast year.

Competitive landscape includes strategy analysis, key company analysis, key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrium, Inc, AMVAC Chemical Corp, Arysta Lifescience Corp, BASF Se, Monsanto Co, Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nufarm, Ltd., Orascom Construction Industries (Oci), Rotam Cropsciences, Inc. and others.

The market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) and ROW. North America is the largest market for the Agrochemical however APAC is the fastest growing market of Agrochemical. Further, Emerging economies such as India and China are focusing largely on the rural area owing to the high growth potential in this region. Farmers in this region are focusing on crop protection to enhance their business which is significantly contributing in the market growth.

Research Methodology

The market study of crop protection market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global crop protection market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analysts insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global crop protection market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global crop protection market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS &CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGH DEMAND OF FOOD PRODUCTS

3.1.2. PRESSURE TO INCREASE FOOD PRODUCTION

3.1.3. RISING CROP PROTECTION FROM FUNGI, INSECT, RODENT AND WEEDS

3.1.4. INCREASING DEMAND IN AFRICAN COUNTRIES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

3.2.2. HIGH DEMAND OF BIO-PESTICIDES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKET IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES SUCH AS INDIA, BRAZIL, CHINA AND THAILAND

3.3.2. RISING DEMAND OF AGROCHEMICALS IN DIFFERENT APPLICATIONS

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. CROP PROTECTION MARKET, BY PESTICIDES CHEMICAL COMPOSITION

4.1.1. ORGANOCHLORINE

4.1.2. ORGANOPHOSPHATES

4.1.3. CARBAMATE

4.1.4. PYRETHROIDS

4.1.5. OTHERS

4.2. CROP PROTECTION MARKET, BY PESTICIDES TARGET GROUP

4.2.1. FUNGICIDES

4.2.2. HERBICIDES

4.2.3. INSECTICIDES

4.2.4. RODENTICIDES

4.2.5. OTHERS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

7.2. AMVAC CHEMICAL CORP.

7.3. ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORP.

7.4. BASF SE

7.5. BAYER AG

7.6. COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

7.7. DOW AGROSCIENCES, LLC

7.8. DREXEL CHEMICAL CO.

7.9. DUPONT

7.10. EDEN RESEARCH, PLC

7.11. ISAGRO S.P.A.

7.12. ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.

7.13. MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

7.14. MONSANTO CO.

7.15. NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD.

7.16. NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

7.17. NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

7.18. NUFARM, LTD.

7.19. NUTRIEN LTD.

Continued…….

