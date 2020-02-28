Crock Meter Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2018-2028

Crock meters serve to determine the color fastness of textiles and leather materials. They determine the color fitness against rubbing under dry as well as wet conditions. One of the key capabilities of crock meters includes measurement of the amount of color that is likely to be transferred from textile materials such as fabric, carpeting, and yarn. The numerous measuring applications of crock meters in the textile industry is one of the important factors boosting the crock meter market.

Crock Meters Play a Key Role in QA of Textile Materials

Maintaining the quality of textile materials is a key priority of the textile industry. Quality industrialists need to use crock meters regularly to maintain quality parameters such as rubbing fastness, color fastness, and fabric quality. Thus, the growing textile industry and the increasing demand for textile products are among the key factors fuelling the demand for crock meters.

Crock meters are also used to measure the micro-scratch resistance of lacquers, coatings, and painted surfaces. Some of the key features of crock meters, such as flexible design, easy to load, and motorized functioning, makes them user-friendly. The increasing usage of leather footwear and leather products is significantly boosting the demand for crock meters.

Moreover, the increasing demand for fabrics and mandatory quality testing regulations for the textile industry are also among factors boosting the demand for crock meters, as there are many small and big players in the textile industry. Maintaining the quality of the products is mandatory for all industries. Crock meters also help maintain quality parameters such as yarn count, smoothness, button snap strength, and the GSM of fabric (gm/2).

Increasing Leather Products Demand Is Pushing Crock Meter Adoption

The textile industry has lucrative growth opportunities across the globe. The increasing demand for textile products is significantly boosting the demand for crock meters in the textile industry. Moreover, the production of fashionable outfits requires high-quality fabrics and textile products. Manufacturers thus require crock meters to maintain high quality in textile products. Furthermore, crock meters provide accurate results pertaining to color fastness in wet as well as dry conditions, which makes them unique. Recently, significantly increasing demand for women’s wear and children’s wear has been a key factor driving the crock meter market.

Crock meters are also used to perform a rub test on leather material to determine its quality. Rapid growth in the leather industry across the globe, owing to the increasing demand for leather products, is boosting the demand for crock meters. The availability of technologically advanced crock meters in the recent years has also resulted in the high demand for the same.

For example, TESTEX Textile Testing Instruments, a manufacturer of crock meters, recently launched a new electronic crock meter in the market. This crock meter has add-on features such as automatic stop, rubbing stroke range of up to 104 mm, and digital display. The crock meter provides reliable results with high accuracy.

On the other hand, low awareness about the quality of fabrics and other textile products is hampering the demand for crock meters in the market. In addition, lack of manufacturing facilities in certain areas is another factor restraining the growth of the crock meter market.

Crock Meter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the crock meter market is segmented into:

Electronic crock meter

Hand-operated crock meter

On the basis of end use, the crock meter market is segmented into:

Textile industry

Leather industry

Others

Crock Meter Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the crock meter market are Presto Group, Qualitest International Inc., TESTEX Textile Testing Instruments, SDL Atlas, and James Heal.

Crock Meter Market: Regional Overview

Changing and developing fashionable styles in the North region is fuelling the demand for crock meters in the market. The increasing demand for women’s wear and children’s wear in this region is considerably boosting the crock meter market. In Europe, the presence of world-class manufacturing facilities in the textile industry is driving the crock meter market. Growth in the textile and leather industry in the APEJ region is expected to significantly boost the crock meter market over the forecast period. On the other hand, moderate development in the textile industry of the MEA region has significantly boosted the region’s crock meter market.