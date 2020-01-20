CRM Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global CRM Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.
Latest market research report titled CRM Market in India 2015 states that CRM market is witnessing a steady growth with an increasing trend of expenditure on CRM across the country. Given the increased competition among firms these days, the adoption of a CRM strategy is starting to become more and more crucial. Irrespective of their size, businesses today are more inclined to adopt a CRM strategy to manage and create relationships with customers in an effective manner. Currently the market is moving to the SaaS model from the traditional CRM network. Small and Medium Business (SMB) organizations are mainly adopting on demand or cloud CRM as it is based on CAPEX. However security of information and data privacy are the two most important concern for cloud or on demand CRM. The adoption by SMBs is facilitated by both private players and government activities. Existence of a massive SMB segment in India proves particularly beneficial for CRM vendors in India.
In terms of processes & functions, CRM can be broadly categorized into four segments – Operational CRM, Analytical CRM, Sales Intelligence CRM and Collaborative CRM. CRM modules cater to three essential areas of customer relationship leading to customer retention and acquisition. The solution is easy to implement, integrate & use, and also offers remote access, multi-channel interaction, analytical operation, and campaign management tools in a customized interface as required by the client. CRM adoption is driven by enhancement of customer care operations and achievement of global standards. Further cost reduction capability of CRM is also catalyzing CRM adoption. However, high cost associated with CRM solutions and low awareness regarding its advantages hinders its implementation. The market is dominated by private players with most of them being foreign companies. But, with the market growing more and more, players with new solutions are coming up. With new trends of mobile and social CRM gaining importance and the concept of KYC gaining in significance, the CRM market is expected to boom over the coming decade.
Table of Content:
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macro Economic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly, Inflation Rate: Monthly Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly, Exchange Rate: Monthly
Slide 4: Lending Rate:, Trade Balance: Annual, FDI: Annual
Introduction
Slide 5: Introduction
Slide 6: Basic CRM Framework
Slide 7: CRM Adoption Process
Market Overview
Slide 8: CRM Market Global – Overview, Market Size & Growth, Global CRM Market – Leading Continents, Global CRM Market – Major Sectors
Slide 9: Revenue from CRM Submarket – Global Scenario
Slide 10: CRM Market India – Overview, Market Size & Growth
Slide 11: CRM Adoption Rate among Organization of all Size
Slide 12: CRM Segments – Adoption Rate (On Premise/On Demand CRM)
Slide 13: Preferred CRM Players among Organization of All Size
Slide 14: Region Wise Market Influence – India
Slide 15: Top 10 SRM systems in India
Types, Modules & Features
Slide 16: Types of CRM
Slide 17: CRM System Integrators and CRM Independent Software Vendors
Slide 18: CRM Modules
Slide 19-20: Features of an Ideal CRM
CRM Use in SMBs
Slide 21-24: CRM Adoption – SMBs
CRM Selection Criteria
Slide 25-26: CRM Selection Criteria
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 27: Drivers & Challenges – Summary
Slide 28-31: Drivers
Slide 32-34: Challenges
Key Trends
Slide 35: Summary
Slide 36-43: Trends
Scope of CRM in Key Sectors
Slide 44: Scope of CRM in Key Sectors
Slide 45-46: Major CRM Users – India
Slide 47-53: Case Studies
Competitive Landscape
Slide 54: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Slide 55-57: Competitive Benchmarking
Slide 58-61: Major Public Players
Slide 62-106: Major Private Players
Strategic Recommendations
Slide 107-108: Strategic Recommendations
