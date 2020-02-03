CRM Application Software Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth | Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, IBM

Market Depth Research titled Global CRM Application Software Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.

In 2018, the global CRM Application Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23% during 2019-2025.

Customer relationship management (CRM) is an approach to manage a company’s interaction with current and potential customers. It uses data analysis about customers’ history with a company to improve business relationships with customers, specifically focusing on customer retention and ultimately driving sales growth.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=948270

The BFSI segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 11,300 Mn in the year 2025. This signifies a CAGR of nearly 15.0% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2025.

The cloud segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 34,750 Mn in the year 2025. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2025.