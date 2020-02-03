CRM Application Software Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth | Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, IBM

Market Depth Research titled Global CRM Application Software Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global CRM Application Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23% during 2019-2025.
Customer relationship management (CRM) is an approach to manage a company’s interaction with current and potential customers. It uses data analysis about customers’ history with a company to improve business relationships with customers, specifically focusing on customer retention and ultimately driving sales growth.
The BFSI segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 11,300 Mn in the year 2025. This signifies a CAGR of nearly 15.0% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2025.
The cloud segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 34,750 Mn in the year 2025. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2025.
This report focuses on the global CRM Application Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CRM Application Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce
Oracle
SAP
IBM
Microsoft
Adobe
Genesys
Nice Systems
Amdocs
SAS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Discrete Manufacturing
Government
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global CRM Application Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the CRM Application Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CRM Application Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
