Critical Communication Market 2019-2025, by Motorola, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, Huawei, AT&T, Harris, Hytera, Cobham Wireless, Ascom, Leonardo, Mentura Group, Inmarsat, Zenitel, Telstra

The critical communication market has been segmented on the basis of end-use vertical into public safety, transportation, utilities, mining, and others. The critical communication market for the transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023 owing to the rising need for critical communication solutions at airports in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, the increasing need for the upgrading of conventional analog networks to digital networks (LTE and TETRA) is contributing to the growth of the market for the transportation vertical.

The critical communication market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023 owing to the new developments in technological fields, increasing infrastructural developments, and ongoing smart-city projects in the region. Moreover, organizations in APAC are expected to invest heavily in critical communication to deal with terrorist breaches and natural disasters, and for use in applications such as transportation. In addition, various ongoing projects in India, China, and South Korea, such as metro and railway communication projects, are boosting the growth of the critical communication market in this region.

The global Critical Communication market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Critical Communication market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Critical Communication in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Critical Communication in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Critical Communication market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Critical Communication market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Motorola

Ericsson

Nokia

ZTE

Huawei

AT&T

Harris

Hytera

Cobham Wireless

Ascom

Leonardo

Mentura Group

Inmarsat

Zenitel

Telstra

Market size by Product

Land mobile radios (LMRs)

Long-term evolution (LTE)

Market size by End User

Public Safety

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

