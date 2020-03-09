CRISPR Technology Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 25% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 1715 Million

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the Global CRISPR Technology Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

CRISPR Technology Market is expected to grow from US$ 562 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,715 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. CRISPR Technology Market report spread across 163 Pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 132 tables and 24 figures are available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the CRISPR Technology Market include are

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (US)

Horizon Discovery (UK)

Agilent (US)

Cellecta (US)

GeneCopoeia Inc.(US)

New England Biolabs (US)

Integrated DNA Technologies (US)

OriGene (US)

Synthego (US) and Toolgen (S. Korea)

“The CRISPR services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The CRISPR Services segment is the faster-growing segment in the CRISPR technology market, by product and service. Based on services, the CRISPR services market is segmented into gRNA design and vector construction, cell line engineering, screening services, and other CRISPR services (mediated transcriptome editing and epigenome editing services).

“The Biomedical applications segment, by application, is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

The Major Biomedical applications of CRISPR include gene therapy, drug discovery, and diagnostics. Across the globe, various gene therapy clinical trials are currently underway. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of CRISPR technology in this segment. In drug discovery applications, CRISPR is used to develop more physiologically relevant models (cell lines and animal models) that correlate better to the clinical setting and thereby reduce drug candidate failure in the initial steps.

“Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Currently, 144 gene and cell therapy companies are based in the APAC that can potentially use CRISPR technology in the coming future. In China, gene editing using CRISPR has attracted strong government funding. China was among the first to allow the editing of human embryos using CRISPR-Cas9, while the US and European countries banned it. As reported by Goldman Sachs, by the end of February 2018, China had registered nine clinical trials based on CRISPR-edited cells on various diseases such as cancers and HIV infection, whereas the US had registered only one trial since the beginning of 2018.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1: 28%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 30%

: Tier 1: 28%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 30% By Designation : C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 32%, and Others:43%

: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 32%, and Others:43% By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 24%, APAC: 28%, and RoW: 10%

