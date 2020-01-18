CRISPR Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Editas Medicine, Caribou Biosciences, CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global CRISPR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CRISPR development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Editas Medicine

Caribou Biosciences

CRISPR Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics

Cellectis

Horizon Discovery Plc

Sigma Aldrich

Precision Biosciences

Genscript

Sangamo Biosciences

Lonza Group Limited

Integrated DNA Technologies

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Genome Editing

Genetic Engineering

GRNA Database/Gene Library

CRISPR Plasmid

Human Stem Cells

Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops

Cell Line Engineering

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CRISPR Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CRISPR Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Genome Editing

1.5.3 Genetic Engineering

1.5.4 GRNA Database/Gene Library

1.5.5 CRISPR Plasmid

1.5.6 Human Stem Cells

1.5.7 Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops

1.5.8 Cell Line Engineering

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 CRISPR Market Size

2.2 CRISPR Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CRISPR Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 CRISPR Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.2 Editas Medicine

12.2.1 Editas Medicine Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.2.4 Editas Medicine Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Editas Medicine Recent Development

12.3 Caribou Biosciences

12.3.1 Caribou Biosciences Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.3.4 Caribou Biosciences Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Caribou Biosciences Recent Development

12.4 CRISPR Therapeutics

12.4.1 CRISPR Therapeutics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.4.4 CRISPR Therapeutics Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CRISPR Therapeutics Recent Development

12.5 Intellia Therapeutics

12.5.1 Intellia Therapeutics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.5.4 Intellia Therapeutics Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intellia Therapeutics Recent Development

12.6 Cellectis

12.6.1 Cellectis Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.6.4 Cellectis Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cellectis Recent Development

12.7 Horizon Discovery Plc

12.7.1 Horizon Discovery Plc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.7.4 Horizon Discovery Plc Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Horizon Discovery Plc Recent Development

12.8 Sigma Aldrich

12.8.1 Sigma Aldrich Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CRISPR Introduction

12.8.4 Sigma Aldrich Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Sigma Aldrich Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

