Cricket Protein Powders Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

In the last several years, the development of cricket protein powders market is fast. In 2018, the global sales 151909 Kg cricket protein powders, global revenue of cricket protein powders market was nearly 10257 K USD and will be 30464 K USD in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.83%.

North America dominated the market with market volume share of 39.73% in 2018. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest market with market volume share of 26.11%. South America is the third largest market; its market volume share is about 13.66%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cricket Protein Powders market will register a 17.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22 million by 2024, from US$ 12 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cricket Protein Powders business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cricket Protein Powders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cricket Protein Powders value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

All Things Bugs

Entomo Farms

JR Unique Foods

Proti-Farm

Aspire Food Group

Cowboycrickets

Grilo

Tiny Farms

Chapul

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Additive

Pet Food

Dietary Supplement

Others

