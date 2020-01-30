Cricket Market Segment by Regions & Industry Analysis by Players till 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Cricket Market” report to its Database. This report will assist the viewer with a Better Decision Making.

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

Scope of the Report:

The UK cricket market are rather scattered, the leading players in this market are Gray Nicholls, Gray-Nicolls, Slazenger, Woodworm, Gunn & Moore and British Cricket Balls, which accounts for about 54.45 % of total sales value in 2016.

The cricket are mainly used by junior/children, male adults and female adults. The main application is male adults, which accounts for about 70% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Cricket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Cricket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gray-Nicolls

Slazenger

Woodworm

Gunn & Moore

British Cricket Balls

Kookaburra

Puma

RAW CRICKET COMPANY

Sanspareils Greenlands

CA Sports

Sareen Sports Industries

B. D. Mahajan & Sons (BDM)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Junior/Children

Male Adults

Female Adults

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cricket product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cricket, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cricket in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cricket competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cricket breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cricket market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cricket sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cricket Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Cricket Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cricket by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Cricket by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cricket by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Cricket by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Cricket by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cricket Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cricket Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Cricket Market Forecast (2019-2024)

