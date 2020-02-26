Cremation Furnace Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players: Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, Financial Times, ThermTech, CMC LTD, Globally 2025

Global Cremation Furnace Market report provides detailed information about market competitive landscape, regional landscape, vendor landscape, market size and forecast, key leading countries and regions. Also includes Digital Inks Market analysis, key manufacturers, key market highlights, Key product types, market drivers and restrains, key challenges and industry trends. A cremation furnace, or cremator, is a furnace in which cremation takes place. Cremation furnaces are usually found in funeral homes, chapels, cemeteries, or in stand-alone facilities. A facility which houses the actual cremation furnace is referred to as a crematorium.

Some of the key players in the global industry include Cremation Furnace Market:

Matthews

B&L

FT

American Incinerators

Therm-Tec

American Crematory Equipment Co.

CMC

Armil CFS

National Incinerator Inc

This report focuses on the Cremation Furnace in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The western part is the biggest market, with more than 332 units in 2015, ranking the first place, followed by the southern part and the eastern part with more than 236 units and 219 units in 2015.

The technology here is continuing developing. What is more, its growth rate is very high with a growth rate of 9.99% in 2015. The main drivers of the market here are: Mortality growth and development of environmental awareness in America.

At present, there are nine companies make up more than 88.32% market share of the US cremation furnace market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are Matthews Cremation and B&L Cremation Systems, making more than 32.85% market share of the total market in US.

In 2015, the cremation rate in the United States is 48.6%, and this statistic will grow to about 54.3% in 2020. With Environment as the top priority, Emissions legislation is much more stringent. The products need to meet the most stringent (environmental) requirements.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Human Cremation Furnace

Animal & Pet Cremation Furnace

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Crematoriums

Clinics & Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cremation Furnace Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Human Cremation Furnace

1.2.2 Animal & Pet Cremation Furnace

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Crematoriums

1.3.2 Clinics & Hospitals

1.3.3 Laboratories

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Matthews

2.2 B&L

2.3 FT

2.4 American Incinerators

2.5 Therm-Tec

3 Global Cremation Furnace Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Cremation Furnace Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Cremation Furnace by Countries

6 Europe Cremation Furnace by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cremation Furnace by Countries

Continue…

