Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market revenue status and outlook ( 2018-2026)

Cranial fixation system is specifically designed for structural stability of the skull. These systems are used during neuro or spinal surgeries. Brain surgeries are quite delicate and the most demanding surgeries. The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is driven by increase in prevalence of neurological diseases such as epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, neuroinfections, and traumatic injuries. Increase in the number of skilled health care professionals, favorable reimbursement policies, surge in cases of road accidents and fall injuries are expected to drive the market. Focus on 3D printed products is another factor expected to boost the growth of the market. However, lack of health care facilities in developing countries such as ill-equipped hospitals or shortage of health care professionals, high cost of surgeries, and lack of awareness which causes late diagnosis of diseases are anticipated to act as major restraints of the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market.

The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market can be segmented based on product type, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into screws, meshes, skull clamps, horseshoe headrests, accessories, adaptors, arms, and base units. The meshes segment is expected to dominate the global cranial fixation and stabilization system market. Based on material, the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market can be bifurcated into non-resorbable and absorbable. In terms of end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2017 due to large number of brain and spinal surgeries carried out in hospitals.

In terms of region, the global cranial fixation and stabilization market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market due to favorable reimbursement policies, high awareness about diagnosis and treatment options for neurological disorders, and well-structured hospital system with highly skilled medical professionals. According to the article “The Burden of Neurological Disease in the United States”, 5.3 million individuals suffer from Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. and approximately 2.2 million individuals suffer from other forms of dementia.

Asia Pacific is a potential market for cranial fixation and stabilization systems. Increase in government investment in health care and rise in number well-structured hospital systems with highly skilled medical professionals with specialization in neuroscience drive the cranial fixation and stabilization system market in Asia Pacific. An article published in NCBI, in 2014, stated that the prevalence rate of neurological disorders in India ranged from 967 to 4,070 i.e., an estimated 30 million individuals suffering from neurological disorders in the country. The prevalence rates are high in the rural regions in India, with 6 million to 8 million individuals suffering from epilepsy. The prevalence rate of stroke, Parkinson’s disease, neuroinfections, and traumatic injuries are high across the globe. The cranial fixation and stabilization systems market in Asia Pacific is also driven by technological advancements in medical instruments in India, China, and Japan and favorable reimbursement policies in countries such as Australia and New Zealand. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are emerging market for cranial fixation and stabilization systems.

Key players in the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, Aesculap (B. Braun Melsungen AG), Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Merit Medical System, Inc., Boston Scientific, NIPRO Medical Corporation, AngioDynamics, Ameco Medical Industries, and OSCOR Inc., among others.

