cPDM in Automotive Market Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions 2019-2025

cPDM is software that is used to manage and integrate product data into a centralized system for better tracking and enhanced collaboration among business units.
New PLM installations are occurring in the APAC region, thus driving the adoption of cPDM software in the automotive sector.
EMEA generates the majority of the revenue in the global cPDM market in the Automotive industry followed by the Americas.
In 2018, the global cPDM in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global cPDM in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the cPDM in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP AG
CIMdata
IBM Corp
Oracle Corp
HP
Dassault Systemes SA
Siemens PLM Software Inc
Autodesk Inc
Parametric Technology Corp
Synopsys Inc
Capgemini
Deloitte
Accenture Plc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global cPDM in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the cPDM in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of cPDM in Automotive are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
