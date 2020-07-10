COVID-19 Impact on Stretch Wrap Machines Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Stretch Wrap Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Stretch Wrap Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Stretch wrap machines are used as end-of-line packaging solutions for various industries. Stretch wrapping is one of the most commonly used specialized plastic packaging systems.

Growth of the food and beverage industry as well as the global pharmaceutical industry are among major factors influencing growth. The global packaging industry is shifting toward more efficient as well as flawless packaging solutions. As a result, the global market has witnessed rapid growth in the production of new stretch wrap machines as well as the replacement of shrink wrap machines with stretch wrap ones. Increase in the production and consumption of processed food and growth in the demand for chilled & frozen products are also among key factors driving the demand for advanced packaging machines, which is expected to propel the demand for stretch wrap machines during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Stretch Wrap Machines. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Stretch Wrap Machines was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Stretch Wrap Machines is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Stretch Wrap Machines, including the following market information:

Global Stretch Wrap Machines Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Stretch Wrap Machines Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Stretch Wrap Machines Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Stretch Wrap Machines Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Signode Industrial, Webster Griffin, M. J. Maillis Group, Packway, ProMach, Phoenix Wrappers, Handle-It, Robopac, Aetna Group, ARPAC, Lantech, Technowrapp, Cousins Packaging, Berran Industrial Group, G.G. Macchine, Krishna Engineering, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Manual

Semiautomatic

Automatic

Based on the Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer

Construction

Chemical

Automotive

Industrial

Others

