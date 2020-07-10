COVID-19 Impact on Sensor-based Gun Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Sensor-based Gun Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Sensor-based Gun Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sensor-based gun systems are feasible as well as economical for the areas of strategic importance. Automatic gun targeting systems can use both active infrared (IR) or passive IR (PIR) sensors for target detection.

Sensor-based turret guns or sentry gun systems occupied majority share in the market. These guns are operated from a location that enables protection and improved visibility to the personnel, which has increased their preference among the defense forces. The use of sensors in these gun systems allows the replacement of human counterparts in demilitarized areas, as these can independently aim and fire at targets. Owing to the growing concern for securing international borders, many countries are developing innovative unmanned systems, which will increase the procurement of such sensor-based turret guns during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Sensor-based Gun Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Sensor-based Gun Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Sensor-based Gun Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Sensor-based Gun Systems, including the following market information:

Global Sensor-based Gun Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sensor-based Gun Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sensor-based Gun Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sensor-based Gun Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Armatix, DoDaaM Systems, Hanwha Techwin, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Saab, TrackingPoint, Adunok, Kalyani Group, Yardarm Technologies, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sensor-Based Man-Portable Guns

Sensor-Based Turret Guns

Based on the Application:

National Defense

Law Enforcement

Other

