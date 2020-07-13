COVID-19 Impact on SAW Filter Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on SAW Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on SAW Filter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Surface Acoustic Wave Filters or SAW Filters are compact, low-cost RF filters that can be used in a wide range of applications up to 3 GHz. SAW filters operate by converting electrical energy into acoustic or mechanical energy on a piezoelectric material. To do so these filters uses interdigital transducers (IDTs). The IDTs have interleaved metal electrodes on either end of the device which converts an electrical signal into an acoustic wave and then back to an electrical signal.

SAW Filters are mainly monopolized by Japan, USA and Germany enterprises. Chinese manufacturers have broken through the bottleneck and are rising strongly. Murata is the leading manufacturer in the global SAW Filters market with the revenue market share of 46.06%, in terms of revenue, These 10 listed companies accounted for 96.33% of the market share in 2019.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Murata Manufacturing, Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, WISOL, Kyocera, TST, SHOULDER, CETC Deqing Huaying Electronics, HUAYUAN MICRO ELECTRONIC, Shenzhen Microgate, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

SAW

TC-SAW

I.H.P-SAW

Based on the Application:

Cellular Devices

GPS Devices

Tablets

Others

