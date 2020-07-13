COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aseptic filling equipment is an equipment sterilely used for filling variety of products such as liquids, pastes, powders, tablets, chunky products, granules, and others. The reduction in human efforts and manual errors are prime benefits of filling equipment. The ability to connect through Ethernet network to PLCs and computers incorporated in recent machines.

Development of new filling technology, changing consumer lifestyles, and automation & robotics in filling equipment are some of the factors driving growth of the world filling equipment market. However, increasing cost of power & energy have hindered the growth of the market to a greater extent. Favorable government policies for filling equipment services are creating greater opportunities in the market.

For the Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine industry, the market is concentrated. IMA, Bausch+Strobel, Optima and Groninger are the leader companies globally. The 11 players listed in the report accounted for about 70% of the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine, including the following market information:

Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)

Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)

Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)

Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Filling Machine Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include IMA, Bausch+Strobel, Optima, Groninger, Tofflon, I-Dositecno, BAUSCH Advanced Technology, Vanrx Pharmasystems, PennTech Machinery, Filamatic, COLANAR, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Fully automative type is the most commonly used type, with is estimated to reach 72% market share in 2026.

Based on the Application:

Vials Filling

Syringes Filling

Others

Vials Filling segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 59% in 2019.

