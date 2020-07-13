COVID-19 Impact on Parcel Sorting System Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Parcel Sorting System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Parcel Sorting System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The asia-pacific region was the largest market owner of parcel sorting systems in 2018, with a market share of 42%, followed by Europe and North America, with market shares of 26% and 23%, respectively.In terms of application, it has the largest revenue in the logistics industry in recent years, ranked 2nd and 3rd in e-commerce and airport respectively, and its market share in 2018 is 31%, 27% and 19% respectively. Due to different strategies, the market share gap keeps widening.Over the next seven years, we expect global revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 13%.At present, the quantity of goods of e-commerce has been increasing exponentially. The general management mode has been unable to correctly manage e-commerce warehouses, and the working speed of workers is far from keeping up with the market demand.The emergence of automatic sorting system is very clever to help e-commerce solve this big problem.The biggest advantage of the automatic sorting system is the automatic operation mode. Different from manual work, the automatic sorting system is more accurate and efficient, and its automatic operation mode can operate 24 hours a day.In the future, e-commerce industry will have a large number of demand for automatic sorting system, and the development prospect of automatic sorting system will be better and better.In this report, there are two types of parcel sorting system: horizontal cross belt sorting machine and vertical cross belt sorting machine.Horizontal cross-belt sorters are the main type of parcel sorting system, accounting for 68% of the global market share in 2018.The technology of parcel sorting system has been relatively mature, new enterprises cannot surpass the reputation and design of existing famous brands in a short time, and the technical and capital barriers in this industry are relatively high.The team therefore recommends that new entrants be carefully considered before entering the field.With the continuous development of science and technology, parcel sorting system will present the following characteristics in the future.Greatly reduce labor intensity, improve efficiency;Accurate sorting, few errors;Easy to assemble, with the characteristics of flexible layout, convenient maintenance, low cost advantages.With the implementation of the “area” initiative, the international competition, the development of logistics industry in China faces enormous challenges, in order to cope with the challenges, the domestic relevant departments and enterprises are also actively, using high technology content of facilities of logistics operations, will need more than two months of original international logistics distribution shortened from a week.But with the development of logistics industry in our country, the industry and consumers for the logistics service level and quality requirements also more and more high, this requires the sorting link of the logistics industry is more and more high quality, at the same time for sorting device selection requirement also gradually improve, from the original only look at to consider sorting equipment system efficiency, safety, environmental protection, maintenance and operation factors such as noise, power consumption, the application scope of automatic sorting system will be more and more widely.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Parcel Sorting System. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Vanderlande, Honeywell, Siemens, BEUMER, Interroll, Fives, Dematic, Bastian Solutions,, Murata machinery, Okura Nikko Hotels, Invata Intralogistics, GIEICOM, OMH, Better Convey, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Horizontal Cross – band Sorting Machine

Vertical Sross – band Sorting Machine

Based on the Application:

Logistics

Electronic Commerce

Airport

Medical

Food & beverage

Other

