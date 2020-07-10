COVID-19 Impact on Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Night Vision Enhancement Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Night Vision Enhancement Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Night vision enhancement systems (NVESs) have been developed to improve visibility at night. Night vision enhancement systems are mostly used in automotive industry where the systems source light from reflected light or direct form of light which is sensed by cameras or special sensors, and are further processed, and are presented on a display.

North America and Western Europe are the lucrative markets for global night vision enhancement system in terms of revenue. These two regions hold major market share in terms of revenue in the global night vision enhancement system market. Latin America and APAC are the high growth markets for night vision enhancement system in terms of value. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN countries are the fastest growing markets in Latin America and APAC in terms of revenue contribution during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Night Vision Enhancement Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Night Vision Enhancement Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Night Vision Enhancement Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Night Vision Enhancement Systems, including the following market information:

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Robert Bosch, Autoliv, Denso, Delphi Automotive, Continental, OmniVision Technologies, FLIR Systems, TRW Automotive, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Near-infrared (NIR)

Far-infrared (FIR)

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Agriculture

Astronomy

Others

