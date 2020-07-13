COVID-19 Impact on Multibeam Sonar Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Multibeam Sonar market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Multibeam Sonar market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Multibeam sonar is a common offshore surveying tool that uses multiple sound signals to detect the seafloor. Because of its multiple beams it is able to map a swath of the seabed under the ship, in contrast to a single beam sonar which only maps a point below the ship. With the capability to cover 100 per cent of the seafloor, multibeam sonars are becoming the industry standard for hydrographic and geological applications.

Globally, the Multibeam Sonar industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Multibeam Sonar is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Kongsberg, Teledyne, Wartsila, Klein Marine Systems, Tritech, iXblue, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Multibeam Sonar and related services. Top 10 manufacturers accounted for about 65% market share. At the same time, North America, occupied 30.12% sales market share in 2019, is remarkable in the global Multibeam Sonar industry because of their market share and technology status of Multibeam Sonar.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Multibeam Sonar was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Multibeam Sonar is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Kongsberg, Teledyne, Wartsila, Klein Marine Systems, Tritech, IXblue, WASSP, Imagenex, NORBIT, R2Sonic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Low Frequency

Medium Frequency

High Frequency

Different frequencies are used to map different water depths, with higher frequencies (>100kHz) used for shallow water and low frequencies (<30 kHz) for deep water. With different frequencies there is also a trade-off in resolution, with higher frequency shallow water systems providing greater spatial resolution than lower frequency deep-water systems. In the report, multibeam sonar contains Low Frequency (100kHz). In 2019, High Frequency accounted for a share of 50.26% in the global Multibeam Sonar market.

Based on the Application:

Commercial Area

Scientific Area

Military Area

Other

Demand from the commercial area accounts for the largest market share, being 43.81% in 2019.

