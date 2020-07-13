COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Ethernet Cables Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Ethernet Cables market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Ethernet Cables market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial Ethernet can refer to the use of standard Ethernet protocols with extended temperature switches and more rugged connectors for industrial environments, specifically automation or process control, Protocols for industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and many more. The industrial environment requires suitable cables that have far more robust constructions than those used in office environments.

The Industrial Ethernet Cables market consists of a well-established group of brand name manufacturers and new entrants

The world TOP 5 players in the Industrial Ethernet Cables market are Prysmian, Panduit, Belden, Nexans, Hitachi Cable. These Top companies currently account for more than 44% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Industrial Ethernet Cables. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Industrial Ethernet Cables was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Industrial Ethernet Cables is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Prysmian, Panduit, Belden, Nexans, Hitachi Cable, HELUKABEL, Rockwell Automation, Weidmüller, Schneider Electric, Gore, SAB Brockskes, L-com (Infinite), Premium-Line Systems, Siemon, B&B Electronics, Fastlink, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables

Based on the Application:

EtherNet/IP

PROFINET

EtherCAT

Powerlink

Others

