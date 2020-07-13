COVID-19 Impact on Global Side Channel Blowers, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Side Channel Blowers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Side Channel Blowers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Side channel blowers : One kind of fan from our range is our side channel blowers, directly-driven or belt-driven fans which are made of aluminium alloy and provides very high pressure and vacuum. Example of applications, working on pressure, are air beds, air tables, air knives, plating, ice prevention systems, component drying and film scrap collection. Other examples, working on vacuum, are industrial vacuum cleaners, bulk material handling, central dust extraction, chip removal, pneumatic tube plants, industrial sewing machines, commercial ironing machines, drying installations, dental applications, vacuum transport of waste and more. One example of energy savings are when customer applications of compressors can be replaced with our side channel blower. If this change is applicable depending on customers working point, an energy savings of over 90% can be achieved. Depending on the client application and the desired working point, we have a wide range of both direct driven and belt-driven side channel blowers. We also manufacture customized special fans. We offer a wide range of complete accessories, such as threaded flanges, welding flanges, connectors, silencers, pressure and vacuum relief valves, inlet filters, bends and more.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Side Channel Blowers Market

Global Side Channel Blowers Scope and Segment

Side Channel Blowers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Side Channel Blowers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Busch

Gardner Denver

Greenco

FPZ Blower Technology

Hitachi

Becker

TEAKOR

Fenrz

Gast Manufacturing

Greefan

Ametek

SEKO

Taizhou Rexchip

Elektror Airsystems

Ing Enea Mattei

Emore Horn Machinery

Atlantic Blowers

Shanghai Zhangao

Goorui

The Spencer Turbine

Esam

Zhirong Huaguan

TWYX

Savio

Side Channel Blowers Breakdown Data by Type

Single Side Channel Blowers

Multistage Side Channel Blowers

Side Channel Blowers Breakdown Data by Application

General Industrial

Agricultural

Food and Beverages

Medical

Environmental Protection

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Side Channel Blowers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Side Channel Blowers market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

