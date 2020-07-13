COVID-19 Impact on Global Side Channel Blowers, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Side Channel Blowers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Side Channel Blowers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Side channel blowers : One kind of fan from our range is our side channel blowers, directly-driven or belt-driven fans which are made of aluminium alloy and provides very high pressure and vacuum. Example of applications, working on pressure, are air beds, air tables, air knives, plating, ice prevention systems, component drying and film scrap collection. Other examples, working on vacuum, are industrial vacuum cleaners, bulk material handling, central dust extraction, chip removal, pneumatic tube plants, industrial sewing machines, commercial ironing machines, drying installations, dental applications, vacuum transport of waste and more. One example of energy savings are when customer applications of compressors can be replaced with our side channel blower. If this change is applicable depending on customers working point, an energy savings of over 90% can be achieved. Depending on the client application and the desired working point, we have a wide range of both direct driven and belt-driven side channel blowers. We also manufacture customized special fans. We offer a wide range of complete accessories, such as threaded flanges, welding flanges, connectors, silencers, pressure and vacuum relief valves, inlet filters, bends and more.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Side Channel Blowers Market
Prior to COVID-19, the market for Side Channel Blowers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Side Channel Blowers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Side Channel Blowers market.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Side Channel Blowers market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Side Channel Blowers industry.
Global Side Channel Blowers Scope and Segment
Side Channel Blowers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Side Channel Blowers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Busch
Gardner Denver
Greenco
FPZ Blower Technology
Hitachi
Becker
TEAKOR
Fenrz
Gast Manufacturing
Greefan
Ametek
SEKO
Taizhou Rexchip
Elektror Airsystems
Ing Enea Mattei
Emore Horn Machinery
Atlantic Blowers
Shanghai Zhangao
Goorui
The Spencer Turbine
Esam
Zhirong Huaguan
TWYX
Savio
Side Channel Blowers Breakdown Data by Type
Single Side Channel Blowers
Multistage Side Channel Blowers
Side Channel Blowers Breakdown Data by Application
General Industrial
Agricultural
Food and Beverages
Medical
Environmental Protection
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Side Channel Blowers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Side Channel Blowers market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
