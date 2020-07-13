COVID-19 Impact on Global Server Cabinets, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Server Cabinets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Server Cabinets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Server cabinet, used to combine installation panels, plug-ins, plugins, electronic components, devices and mechanical parts and components to form an integral installation box.It provides suitable environment and safety protection for the normal operation of electronic equipment.This is a level 1 assembly next to the system level.Cabinet without closed structure is called rack.The server cabinet has good technical performance.The structure of the cabinet should have good rigidity and strength and good performance of electromagnetic isolation, grounding, noise isolation, ventilation and heat dissipation.Common server cabinets can be divided into vertical and wall-mounted, and according to the size of the cabinet, and can be divided into 10U and below, 11u-20u, 21u-30u, 31u-40u, more than 40.42U cabinet is the most common standard cabinet. In addition to 42U standard cabinet, 47U cabinet, 37U cabinet, 32U cabinet, 20U cabinet, 12U cabinet and 6U cabinet are also common cabinets.With the rapid development of the global data center market, the server cabinet market is also expanding. In 2018, the global server cabinet market increased from $2 billion in 2014 to $2.6 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 8%.The server cabinet industry is still dominated by it companies.Server cabinet manufacturers are mainly in the United States, China and Europe.The United States is the world’s largest production region, accounting for 38 percent of output in 2018.China was next, producing 1.91 million server cabinets, or 27 percent, in 2018.As for the consumer side, the United States, China and Europe are also major consumers.In 2018, the three regions accounted for about 80 percent of consumption.The main raw material of the server cabinet is cold-rolled plate, etc.China is a major producer of raw materials such as cold-rolled sheet, with sufficient supply of raw materials and low production cost.Chinese server cabinet manufacturers should devote themselves to technology research and development and innovation, continuously improve the product performance of server cabinet, and narrow the gap with imported products.At the same time, continue to improve brand awareness, actively expand the overseas market.The support of related industries and the rapid development of the downstream market have driven the development of the server cabinet industry.Industry insiders expect the global server cabinet market to grow at a compound annual rate of 9% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Server Cabinets Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Server Cabinets was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Server Cabinets is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Server Cabinets market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Server Cabinets market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Server Cabinets industry.

Global Server Cabinets Scope and Segment

Server Cabinets market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Server Cabinets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Vertu Ltd

Vertiv

EATON

Schneider Electric

HPE

IBM

Nitto-Kogyo

Dell

Oracle

ZHEJIANG SHIP ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Toten

ZTE

Goldencis

TBC

DaTangBG

Sugon

JZJIGUI

ANDZY

Beijing Xiangrui Shenzhou Technology Co.,Ltd.

Server Cabinets Breakdown Data by Type

Below 10U

10 U ~ 36 U

36 U ~ 42 U

Above 42 U

Server Cabinets Breakdown Data by Application

Internet Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Departmental Data Center

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Server Cabinets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Server Cabinets market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

