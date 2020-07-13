COVID-19 Impact on Global Screw Expander, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Screw Expander market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Screw Expander market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Screw expander is a kind of heat engine that relies on gas volume expansion, drives screw rotor to rotate, and converts heat energy into mechanical energy. For the manufacturers that have entered the market, they need to continuously innovate the existing products, further raise the technological threshold and break the vicious competition.Through the strategy of reducing cost and thus reducing price, quickly occupy the market, develop the incremental customer market, and establish the market share advantage; Build brand image and lay an advantage for entering the consumer goods market;Attract as many developers as possible, develop a variety of rich applications on top of this, promote the popularization of technology, only in this way, in the fierce competition to have a larger market share of the capital.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Expander Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Screw Expander was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Screw Expander is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Screw Expander market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Screw Expander market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Screw Expander industry.

Global Screw Expander Scope and Segment

Screw Expander market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Expander market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Opcon

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co.,Ltd

Shijiazhuang Wuleng

CSIC 711 Research Institute

JIANGXI HUADIAN

…

Screw Expander Breakdown Data by Type

Steam Screw Expander

Organic Working Medium Screw Expander

Screw Expander Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Waste Heat Recovery

Geothermal Power Generation

Biomass Cogeneration

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Screw Expander market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Screw Expander market report are China and Europe.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

