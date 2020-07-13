COVID-19 Impact on Global Parcel Sorting System, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Parcel Sorting System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Parcel Sorting System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The asia-pacific region was the largest market owner of parcel sorting systems in 2018, with a market share of 42%, followed by Europe and North America, with market shares of 26% and 23%, respectively.In terms of application, it has the largest revenue in the logistics industry in recent years, ranked 2nd and 3rd in e-commerce and airport respectively, and its market share in 2018 is 31%, 27% and 19% respectively. Due to different strategies, the market share gap keeps widening.Over the next seven years, we expect global revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 13%.At present, the quantity of goods of e-commerce has been increasing exponentially. The general management mode has been unable to correctly manage e-commerce warehouses, and the working speed of workers is far from keeping up with the market demand.The emergence of automatic sorting system is very clever to help e-commerce solve this big problem.The biggest advantage of the automatic sorting system is the automatic operation mode. Different from manual work, the automatic sorting system is more accurate and efficient, and its automatic operation mode can operate 24 hours a day.In the future, e-commerce industry will have a large number of demand for automatic sorting system, and the development prospect of automatic sorting system will be better and better.In this report, there are two types of parcel sorting system: horizontal cross belt sorting machine and vertical cross belt sorting machine.Horizontal cross-belt sorters are the main type of parcel sorting system, accounting for 68% of the global market share in 2018.The technology of parcel sorting system has been relatively mature, new enterprises cannot surpass the reputation and design of existing famous brands in a short time, and the technical and capital barriers in this industry are relatively high.The team therefore recommends that new entrants be carefully considered before entering the field.With the continuous development of science and technology, parcel sorting system will present the following characteristics in the future.Greatly reduce labor intensity, improve efficiency;Accurate sorting, few errors;Easy to assemble, with the characteristics of flexible layout, convenient maintenance, low cost advantages.With the implementation of the “area” initiative, the international competition, the development of logistics industry in China faces enormous challenges, in order to cope with the challenges, the domestic relevant departments and enterprises are also actively, using high technology content of facilities of logistics operations, will need more than two months of original international logistics distribution shortened from a week.But with the development of logistics industry in our country, the industry and consumers for the logistics service level and quality requirements also more and more high, this requires the sorting link of the logistics industry is more and more high quality, at the same time for sorting device selection requirement also gradually improve, from the original only look at to consider sorting equipment system efficiency, safety, environmental protection, maintenance and operation factors such as noise, power consumption, the application scope of automatic sorting system will be more and more widely.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Parcel Sorting System Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Parcel Sorting System was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Parcel Sorting System is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Parcel Sorting System market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Parcel Sorting System market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Parcel Sorting System industry.

Global Parcel Sorting System Scope and Segment

Parcel Sorting System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parcel Sorting System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Vanderlande

Honeywell

Siemens

BEUMER

Interroll

Fives

Dematic

Bastian Solutions,

Murata machinery

Okura Nikko Hotels

Invata Intralogistics

GIEICOM

OMH

Better Convey

Parcel Sorting System Breakdown Data by Type

Horizontal Cross – band Sorting Machine

Vertical Sross – band Sorting Machine

Parcel Sorting System Breakdown Data by Application

Logistics

Electronic Commerce

Airport

Medical

Food & beverage

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Parcel Sorting System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Parcel Sorting System market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

