COVID-19 Impact on Global Oil-Free Air Compressors, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Oil-Free Air Compressors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Oil-free compressor is called oil-free air compressor, is the main body of the air source device, it is the prime mover (usually the motor) mechanical energy into gas pressure energy device, is the compressed air pressure generating device.From the perspective of the global market, oil-free compressor has been developed for many years.Low energy consumption, cost saving;The friction coefficient of seal is small, so the service life is long and the benefit is high.The advantages of compact structure, easy maintenance and good balance have been widely used in food and beverage, electronic industry, pharmaceutical industry and oil and gas industry.Japan, Europe and the United States dominate the global market for high-end oil-free compressors, which have strong competitiveness in terms of production scale, technology level, independent brand and intellectual property rights.The main manufacturers from Japan are Kobelco, Aerzen, Mitsui, Hitachi and Anest Iwata;Major European players include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, KAESER, Boge, Aerzen. And China manufacturers shouli and Gardner Denver.This kind of enterprise product variety is complete, has the well-known brand and the independent intellectual property rights, the research and development strength is strong, according to the oil-free compressor is suitable for the special environment to develop in time conforms to the specific performance requirements of oil-free compressor products.Rapid development in recent years, China’s oil free compressor market, steel enterprises in China by increasing investment and research and development, have a foothold in the international market, to participate in international competition and division of labor, to a certain extent, and obtain larger market share, but in terms of technical development and brand competition is still a certain gap compared with international large enterprises.Taiwan Fusheng and Nanjing Compressor Company are the main domestic enterprises in China producing oil-free compressors.Product prices are likely to continue to rise slightly over the next few years, but at a more moderate pace.In the future, the demand for oil-free compressors in the global market will increase year by year, and the sales volume will grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 1% from 2019 to 2025.So in the next few years, oil-free compressor sales will show a steady growth trend.In the short term, Japan, the United States and Europe will have an unshakable position in oil-free compressors;Driven by strong demand in applications such as food and beverage, electronics and pharmaceuticals, China will play a more important role in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oil-Free Air Compressors Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oil-Free Air Compressors Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil-Free Air Compressors market in 2020.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil-Free Air Compressors market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Oil-Free Air Compressors industry.

Global Oil-Free Air Compressors Scope and Segment

Oil-Free Air Compressors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil-Free Air Compressors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

KAESER

Gardner Denver

Fusheng

Kobelco

Boge

Aerzen

Mitsui

Hitachi

Anest Iwata

Oil-Free Air Compressors Breakdown Data by Type

≤ 50 Horsepower

50-100 Horsepower

≥ 100 Horsepower

Oil-Free Air Compressors Breakdown Data by Application

Food and Beverage

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Oil-Free Air Compressors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Oil-Free Air Compressors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Africa and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

