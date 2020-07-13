COVID-19 Impact on Global Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

UV curable machine is a kind of mechanical equipment which can emit strong ultraviolet light.UV machine has been widely used in flooring, furniture, wooden doors, printing, electronics, building materials, machinery and other industries.The type of UV curing machine and the style of its light solid products vary, but its ultimate purpose is the same, is used to cure UV paint or UV ink.The UV curing unit is composed of five parts: the light source system, the ventilation system, the control system, the transmission system and the enclosure.Fully automatic UV curing equipment is mainly concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries and regions.In 2016, China had the highest sales market share (30.90% of the world’s total sales), followed by North America (27.43% of the world’s total sales) and Japan (27.96% of the world’s total sales), with China being the most promising region.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment industry.

Global Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment Scope and Segment

Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IST METZ

Heraeus

GEW

Phoseon

Lumen Dynamics

Miltec

Nordson Corporation

Kyocera

AMS

Panasonic

Kunshan Dehuitai

Shenzhen Sankun Technology Co.,Ltd.

Shenzhen Lamplic Science Co.,Ltd.

Chengdu Senlian Woodworker Machinery Co.,Ltd.

Naimeite

Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Portable

Desktop Box Type

Large Drive Type

Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Building Materials

Printing Industry

Electronics Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Fully Automatic UV-Curing Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

