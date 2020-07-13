In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-corrosion-resistant-magnetic-drive-pumps-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



Corrosion-resistant magnetic pump consists of three parts: pump, magnetic actuator and motor.The magnetic actuator is composed of an external magnetic rotor, an internal magnetic rotor and a non-magnetic isolation sleeve.When the motor drives the external magnetic rotor to rotate, the magnetic field can penetrate the air gap and non-magnetic substances, drive the internal magnetic rotor connected with the impeller to rotate synchronously, realize the non-contact transmission of power, and transform the dynamic seal into the static seal.Sundyne and Hermetic have the highest market share by volume (nearly 13%) and are currently the largest players in the global and Chinese market for corrosion-resistant magnetic pumps.The global market, corrosion resistant magnetic pump leading manufacturers including Sundyne, Hermetic, Klaus Union and Iwaki, etc. The Chinese market, corrosion resistant magnetic pump leading manufacturers including Dandong Colossus, Lanzhou Highland and Anhui Wolong, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps industry.

Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Scope and Segment

Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sundyne

Hermetic

Klaus Union

Iwaki

Dandong Colossus

Lanzhou Highland

ITT Goulds Pumps

March Manufacturing

Seikow

Anhui Wolong

Shanghai BaiNuo

Price Pump

Taicang Magnetic Pump

Sethco

Hayward Industries

Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Single Stage Corrosion Resistant Magnetic Pump

Multistage Corrosion Resistant Magnetic Pump

Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical

Petroleum and Natural Gas

General Industrial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-corrosion-resistant-magnetic-drive-pumps-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com