In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-automotive-ultrasonic-radar-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



The sensor is the eye of the car, throughout the driverless.At present, we are still in the phase of assisted driving and semi-automatic driving, the loading rate of ADAS is accelerating, and the market demand for automatic and intelligent parking, cameras, millimeter wave radar, night vision, ultrasonic radar and other sensors are entering a period of rapid growth.In the past few years, automotive ultrasonic sensors have been greatly developed. In 2018, the production of automotive ultrasonic sensors reached about 3.39 million. By 2025, the global production of automotive ultrasonic radar will reach about 6 million.Europe is the largest producer, followed by North America.In 2018, Europe produced about 29 percent of global production, North America about 24 percent, and Japan about 21 percent.In terms of the consumer market, Europe and China are the world’s largest consumer markets. In 2018, Europe consumed 27% of global consumption, China about 25% of global consumption, and North America about 21% of global consumption.In terms of product types, the business modes of automotive ultrasonic sensors can be divided into OEM mode and AM mode. OEM mode refers to the mode of directly providing parts and accessories for the vehicle manufacturers, and AM mode refers to the mode of market sales for after-sales service market, that is, maintenance, replacement and upgrading of auto parts.OEM accounts for 85% of the market;From the perspective of product application, automotive ultrasonic sensors can be used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and passenger cars are the main application field.Major global automotive ultrasonic sensor companies include: Valeo, Bosch, Nicera, Murata, Audiowell, Coligen (China) Corp. and other multinational companies, which account for about 80% of the global market.Valeo accounts for about 30 per cent, with Bosch in second place.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Automotive Ultrasonic Radar was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Automotive Ultrasonic Radar is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Automotive Ultrasonic Radar industry.

Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Scope and Segment

Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Valeo

Bosch

Nicera

Japan Murata

Audiowell Electronics(Guangdong)Co.,Ltd.

Coligen (China) Corp.

…

Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Breakdown Data by Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-automotive-ultrasonic-radar-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com