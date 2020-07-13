COVID-19 Impact on Global Advanced Ammunition, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Advanced Ammunition market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Advanced Ammunition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

弹药是含有火药、炸药或其他装填物，爆炸后能对目标起毁伤作用或完成其他战术任务的军械物品。它包括枪弹、炮弹、手榴弹、枪榴弹、航空炸弹、火箭弹、导弹、鱼雷、水雷、地雷、爆破筒、爆破药包等，以及用于非军事目的的礼炮弹、警用弹和狩猎、射击运动的用弹。弹药是武器系统中的核心部分，是藉助武器（或其他运载工具）发射至目标区域，完成既定战斗任务的最终手段。在弹药消费地区方面，北美和欧洲是主要消费地区，其中北美2017年消费量达8791百万发，占全球弹药总消费量的41.81%。欧洲仅次于北美，消费量达到5180百万发，占全球总消费量的24.64%。

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Advanced Ammunition Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Advanced Ammunition was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Advanced Ammunition is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Advanced Ammunition market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Advanced Ammunition market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Advanced Ammunition industry.

Global Advanced Ammunition Scope and Segment

Advanced Ammunition market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Advanced Ammunition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Vista Outdoors

Remington

ONLEAD

RUAG

Fabrique Nationiale d’Herstal

Nammo

Nexter

BAE Systems plc

Poongsan Defense

Israel Military Industries

General Dynamics

Day & Zimmermann

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles

Finmeccanica

Bazalt

Zavod Plastmass

National Presto

CBC Group

China North Industries Group Corporation

China South Industries Group Corporation

Advanced Ammunition Breakdown Data by Type

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

Large Caliber

Advanced Ammunition Breakdown Data by Application

Military Use

Civil Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Advanced Ammunition market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Advanced Ammunition market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Middle East. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

