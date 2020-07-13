COVID-19 Impact on Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Flat Panel Detector (FPD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Flat Panel Detector (FPD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flat Panel Detector is used in radiography for conversion of X-rays to light (indirect conversion) or charge (direct conversion) which is read out using thin film transistors (TFT array).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Flat Panel Detector (FPD) in the regions of North America that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Flat Panel Detector (FPD). Increasing of medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Flat Panel Detector (FPD) will drive growth in North America markets.

The market for Flat Panel Detector (FPD) is also very competitive, and top companies also faces intense competition from over a dozen smaller competitors. As a result of these competitive dynamics, in order to effectively retain the business of customers and compete with competitors, it must have an advantage in one or more significant areas, such as lower product cost, better product quality and/or superior technology and/or performance.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Flat Panel Detector (FPD). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Flat Panel Detector (FPD) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Flat Panel Detector (FPD) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Flat Panel Detector (FPD), including the following market information:

Global Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include iRay Technology, Vieworks, Rayence, DRTECH, Varex Imaging, Trixell, Canon, Jiangsu CareRay, Hamamatsu, Konica Minolta, Carestream Health, Teledyne DALSA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Indirect FPD

Direct FPD

Based on the Application:

Medical

Dental

Industrial

Others

