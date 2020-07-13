COVID-19 Impact on Bus Duct Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bus Duct market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bus Duct market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In electric power distribution, a bus duct (also called busway), is a sheet metal duct containing either copper or aluminium busbars for the purpose of conducting a substantial current of electricity. Bus duct, is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another. A key advantage of busway is its flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of requirements. It is widely used in industrial buildings, commercial building, civil building etc.

Bus duct provides flexible power distribution solutions for a variety of applications where change and adaptation are important. It offers a complete line of compatible, sandwich-type feeder and plug-in bus duct lengths and fittings. According to the different insulation way, bus duct is divided into BMC, CMC and CFW. CMC is the most widely used type which takes up about 59.61% of the global total in 2019.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Eaton, LS Cable & System, UEC (Starline Holdings), Huapeng Group, C&S Electric, DBTS Ind, Godrej & Boyce, Furukawa Electric, Powell, Honeywell, WETOWN, Dasheng Microgrid, WOER, Amppelec, Dynamic Electricals, BYE, Guangle Electric, Baosheng, Hanhe Cable, PPB, Larsen & Toubro, KYODO KY-TEC Corp., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

Based on the Application:

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Building

Civil Buildings

Other Application

