COVID-19 Impact on Axial Flow Compressors Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Axial Flow Compressors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.
An axial flow compressor is a compressor that can continuously pressurize gases. It is a rotating, airfoil-based compressor in which the gas or working fluid principally flows parallel to the axis of rotation, or axially. This differs from other rotating compressors such as centrifugal compressors, axi-centrifugal compressors and mixed-flow compressors where the fluid flow will include a “radial component” through the compressor. The energy level of the fluid increases as it flows through the compressor due to the action of the rotor blades which exert a torque on the fluid. The stationary blades slow the fluid, converting the circumferential component of flow into pressure. Compressors are typically driven by an electric motor or a steam or a gas turbine.
The steel industry is one of the largest customers of air separation units. The axial compressor is an integrated part of the air separation unit used in the industry.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Axial Flow Compressors.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Axial Flow Compressors was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Axial Flow Compressors is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Axial Flow Compressors, including the following market information:
Global Axial Flow Compressors Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Axial Flow Compressors Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Axial Flow Compressors Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Axial Flow Compressors Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Seimens, Mitsui E&S Group, MAN SE, Howden Compressors, General Electric, Ingersoll-Rand, Wartsila, Elliott Group, Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor, Xi’an Shaangu Power, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Single-stage
Multi-stage
Based on the Application:
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Steel Industry
Others
