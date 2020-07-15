Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Fire Protection Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Fire Protection Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fire protection systems (FPS) are one of the most essential requirements on board aircraft. The impact of fire breakouts can be significantly reduced using Smoke detection and fire Suppression systems as evacuation during flight is impossible.Smoke detectors are usually installed in cabin, crew rest compartments, lavatories, galley complexes, purser work stations, business centers, and video control centers. A dedicated smoke detection system, in some cases, is not installed in the main cabin as cabin crew and passengers can perceive smoke in such areas.

Based on product, the fire suppression systems segment of the aircraft fire protection systems market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Fire suppression systems are an essential component required to extinguish fires in aircraft. These systems activate as soon as fire alerts are received from different sensors and detectors.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Aircraft Fire Protection Systems, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Diehl Stiftung, Meggitt, Siemens, UTC Aerospace Systems, Amerex, Fire Fighting Enterprises (FFE), Gielle, H3R, Ventura Aerospace, Aerocon Engineering, Halma, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Smoke Detection Systems

Alarm & Warning Systems

Fire Suppression Systems

Based on the Application:

Aircraft Cargo Compartments

Engines

Auxiliary Power Units (APU)

Cabins & Lavatories

Cockpits

