COVID-19 Impact on Air Quality Wet Scrubbers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

The term wet scrubber describes a variety of devices that remove pollutants from a furnace flue gas or from other gas streams. In a wet scrubber, the polluted gas stream is brought into contact with the scrubbing liquid, by spraying it with the liquid, by forcing it through a pool of liquid, or by some other contact method, so as to remove the pollutants.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for air quality wet scrubbers. The demand is expected to rise majorly, owing to the rapidly increasing construction activities in the region, which has led to a massive increase in the pollution levels. Additionally, in India, the increasing rate of coal consumption, illegal mining operations, and less efficient industrial processes have led to the deterioration of air quality. The country has also been witnessing growth of industrial sector, driven by the government’s “Make in India” campaign, which adds to the need for air quality wet scrubbers.

Major competitors identified in this market include GEA, Siemens, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Hamon Corporation, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Andritz AG, Esco International, Thermax, KCH Services, Tri-Mer Corporation, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Low-energy Scrubber

Medium-energy Scrubber

High-energy Scrubber

Power Generation

Cement

Iron & Steel

Chemical

Others

