COVID-19 Impact on Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Agricultural Irrigation Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Agricultural Irrigation Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Irrigation is the application of controlled amounts of water to plants at needed intervals. Irrigation helps to grow agricultural crops, maintain landscapes, and revegetate disturbed soils in dry areas and during periods of less than average rainfall.

Some of the major drivers of this market are an improvement in the food productivity and replacement of the declining farming population in the region with agricultural machinery, governments of countries within Asia-Pacific are responding in support of the agricultural machinery market through incentives, subsidies and new enhanced regulations, to improve and modernize the industry. Increasing population has led to a high demand for food, and with the shrinkage of arable lands, the agricultural equipment market is driven owing to the high productivity offered due to the use of this equipment. The introduction of advanced equipment for farming has led to high productivity, low efforts and low man power which in-turn drive the growth of the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Agricultural Irrigation Machinery. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Agricultural Irrigation Machinery was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Agricultural Irrigation Machinery is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Agricultural Irrigation Machinery, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include John Deere, Rain Bird, Toro, Mahindra Tractors, Valmont Industries, T-L Irrigation, Netafim, Nelson Irrigation, Lindsay, Jain Irrigation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Based on the Application:

Farm

Landscape Garden

Sports Fields and Grounds

Other

