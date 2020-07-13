COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Ammunition Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Ammunition market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Ammunition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

弹药是含有火药、炸药或其他装填物，爆炸后能对目标起毁伤作用或完成其他战术任务的军械物品。它包括枪弹、炮弹、手榴弹、枪榴弹、航空炸弹、火箭弹、导弹、鱼雷、水雷、地雷、爆破筒、爆破药包等，以及用于非军事目的的礼炮弹、警用弹和狩猎、射击运动的用弹。弹药是武器系统中的核心部分，是藉助武器（或其他运载工具）发射至目标区域，完成既定战斗任务的最终手段。在弹药消费地区方面，北美和欧洲是主要消费地区，其中北美2017年消费量达8791百万发，占全球弹药总消费量的41.81%。欧洲仅次于北美，消费量达到5180百万发，占全球总消费量的24.64%。

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Advanced Ammunition. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Advanced Ammunition was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Advanced Ammunition is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Advanced Ammunition, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Million Units)

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Million Units)

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Million Units)

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Million Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Vista Outdoors, Remington, ONLEAD, RUAG, Fabrique Nationiale d’Herstal, Nammo, Nexter, BAE Systems plc, Poongsan Defense, Israel Military Industries, General Dynamics, Day & Zimmermann, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles, Finmeccanica, Bazalt, Zavod Plastmass, National Presto, CBC Group, China North Industries Group Corporation, China South Industries Group Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

Large Caliber

Based on the Application:

Military Use

Civil Use

