COVID-19 Impact on Abrasive Wheels Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Abrasive Wheel is a coated abrasive which bonded fine ore abrasive grains to the base material of uniform thickness. It can machine a uniform surface. Abrasive Wheel consist of abrasive grains adhered onto a backing of cloth, fiber, film, paper, non-woven, or other material. These units are then mounted on a sander, grinder or similar tool and used in a variety of sanding, grinding, polishing and surface preparation applications.

The Abrasive Wheels Market is at its growing phase in many developing countries owing to its applications in wide range of industries. The market is further expected to flourish in North America and Europe with the growing demand and production of automotive in this regions. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for abrasive wheels is the rapid growth in automotive industry and increase in the demand for higher finished parts. Further, increase in research & development activities is fostering the growth of the market.

Major competitors identified in this market include Saint-Gobain, Tyrolit Group, Pferd, 3M, Rhodius, Klingspor, Weiler Corporation, Bosch, Hermes Schleifmittel, Noritake, SuperAbrasives, Camel Grinding Wheels, DRONCO, FUJI Grinding Wheel, Stanley Black & Decker, MABTOOLS, Abracs, METABO, Andre Abrasive Articles, Zhuhai Elephant, WinKing Abrasives, Langfang Shengsen Abrasives, BWS Industrial(Zhuhai), Yongtai Zhengzhou Abrasives, Zhejiang Yida Abrasive, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cutting Wheels

Grinding Wheels

Others

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Metal Fabrication

Others

