Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.

CEP services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.

China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the markets growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for CEP services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.

The most recent report on the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market delivers valuable insights pertaining to the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market. The global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market report is helpful for the customers intending to gain key insights into the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market. Appropriate use of such insights provided in the research report is likely to help in expanding their business. The global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of all the factors that play an important role in defining and shaping the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market. The global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is valued at US$ XX million by the end of 2018 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of XX% across the forecast period. The global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market report encompasses the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. By the end of 2025 (forecast period), the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is estimated to reach the value of US$ XX million.

By top key players, the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented into:

FedEx

UPS

A-1 Express

BDP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Allied Express

Aramex

American Expediting

Antron Express

DX Group

General Logistics Systems

Deliv

Unique Air Express

Yodel

One World Express

Tuffnells Parcels Express

The global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market also encompasses detailed competitive landscape analysis and SWOT analysis for the top companies that grabs maximum share of the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market. Moreover, the report details the customer with key developments for the top companies. More than 15 global top players and their detailed company profile analysis is been covered in the research report, that not only includes the recent news of mergers and acquisitions but also covers business strategies adopted by the key players.

There are several factors affecting the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market over the forecasted period, such factors and the impact caused by such factors on the future trends are analysed thoroughly in this report. The global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market report covers all the trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market within the analysis, that helps in deducing the forecast figures of the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market. Additionally, the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market report is divided and analysed across various segments such as by application, by product type, by distribution channel/ end user, and by region.

By Product type, the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented into the following:

Air Transport

Land Transport

Sea Transport

Product 1 is dominating the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market in terms of both volume and value. The reason for highest market share of Product 1 is its high demand from across the globe. Product 2 is projected to grow with a considerable CAGR since advancing technology and dynamically shifting customer trends is likely to influence the demand for product 2 positively. Product 3 is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

By end users, the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented into:

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

End user 1 contributes to the highest market share both by volume and value of the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market. Whereas, End user 2 is projected to record higher growth rate over the forecast period owing to changing market trends.

The global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the regional segmentation. The Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region 1 represents a matured market and thus dominates the global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market in terms of revenue share. The Region 1 market is valued at US$ XX million by the end of 2018. Region 2 is expected to showcase increasing growth rate owing to the rise in the disposal income and growing population.

