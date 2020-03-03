Country Profile: Dairy and Soy Food in the US

The dairy and soy food sector in the US is led by the cheese category in value terms in 2017, while the drinkable yogurt category is expected to register the fastest growth in value terms during 2017-2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of dairy & soy food products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, followed by ‘paper & board’ and flexible packaging. ‘The Kraft Heinz Co’, ‘Dean Foods Co’ and ‘The Whitewave Foods Company’ are the leading market players in the US dairy & soy food sector.

Country Profile report on the dairy & soy food sector in the US provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2012-2022

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for butter & spreadable fats, cheese, dairy-based & soy-based desserts, drinkable yogurt, fromage frais & quark, milk, soymilk & soy drinks and yogurt with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2017-2022

– Leading players: Market share of brands in value terms in 2017

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, eRetailers and others

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid metal, rigid plastics, and glass; Pack data for: tub, bag/sachet, can, carton – liquid, bottle, film, stand up pouch, wrapper, cub, aerosol, tray, and jar.

– The US dairy & soy food sector is forecast to register overall value growth of 7% during 2017-2022

– Cheese is the leading category in both value in the US dairy & soy food sector

– The per capita consumption of dairy & soy food was higher in the US compared to global level but lower than the regional level in 2017

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the US dairy & soy food sector

– Kraft is the leading brand in value and volume terms in the US dairy & soy food sector

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the US dairy & soy food sector, followed by paper & board and flexible packaging.

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

