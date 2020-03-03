Country Profile: Dairy and Soy Food in the UAE

The dairy and soy food sector in the UAE is led by the milk category in both value and volume terms in 2017, while the drinkable yogurt category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2017-2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of dairy & soy food products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used package material, followed by rigid metal and ‘paper & board’. ‘Almarai’, ‘Al Ain’ and ‘Al Rawabi’ are the leading market players in the UAE dairy & soy food sector.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the dairy & soy food sector in the UAE provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2012-2022

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for butter & spreadable fats, cheese, dairy-based & soy-based desserts, drinkable yogurt, fromage frais & quark, milk, soymilk & soy drinks and yogurt with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2017-2022

– Leading players: Market share of brands in value terms in 2017

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, eRetailers and others

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid metal, rigid plastics, and glass; Pack data for: tub, bag/sachet, can, carton – liquid, bottle, film, stand up pouch, wrapper, cub, aerosol, tray, and jar.

– The UAE dairy & soy food sector is forecast to register overall value growth of 49% during 2017-2022

– Milk is the leading category in both value and volume terms in the UAE dairy & soy food sector

– The per capita consumption of dairy & soy food was higher in the UAE compared to global and regional levels in 2017

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UAE dairy & soy food sector

– Almarai is the leading brand in value and volume terms in the UAE dairy & soy food sector

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the UAE dairy & soy food sector, followed by rigid metal and paper & board.

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Almarai

Al Ain

Al Rawabi

Nestle SA

Gulf & Safa Dairies

Fonterra

Arla

Groupe Lactalis SA

Marmum Dairy Farm LLC

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Danone Group

