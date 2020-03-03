Country Profile: Dairy and Soy Food in Romania

The dairy and soy food sector in Romania is led by the cheese category in value terms, while the yogurt category is expected to register the fastest value growth during 2017-2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of dairy & soy food products in the country. Rigid plastics is the commonly used pack material in the sector, while rigid metals is forecast to grow the fastest during 2017-2022. Napolact, Milli and Ladorna are the leading brands in the Romanian dairy & soy food sector.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311840

Country Profile report on the dairy & soy food sector in Romania provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

Key Companies Mentioned:

FrieslandCampina N.V.

Groupe Lactalis SA

Hochland AG

Danone Group

S.C. Albalact SA

S.C. COVALACT S.A.

Meggle

Muller Group

Olympos SA

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2012-2022

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for butter & spreadable fats, cheese, dairy-based & soy-based desserts, drinkable yogurt, fromage frais & quark, milk, soymilk & soy drinks and yogurt with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2017-2022

– Leading players: Market share of brands in value terms in 2017

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, eRetailers and others

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid metal, rigid plastics, and glass; Pack data for: tub, bag/sachet, can, carton – liquid, bottle, film, stand up pouch, wrapper, cub, aerosol, tray, and jar.

Scope

– The Romanian dairy & soy food sector is forecast to register overall value growth of 55.1% during 2017-2022

– Cheese is the leading category in value terms in the Romanian dairy & soy food sector

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Romanian dairy & soy food sector

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Romanian dairy & soy food sector, followed by paper & board and rigid metal

– Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of dairy & soy food.

Reasons to buy

– Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2311840