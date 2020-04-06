Cosmetics and Toiletries Market in France: L`Oreal, Unilever

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Country Profile: Cosmetics and Toiletries Market in France describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2023.

Country Profile: Cosmetics & Toiletries in France

Summary

The French cosmetics & toiletries industry is led by the skincare sector, while male toiletries is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of cosmetics & toiletries products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, followed by flexible packaging and rigid metal. L`Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble and Unilever are the leading players in the French cosmetics & toiletries industry.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the cosmetics & toiletries industry in France provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

– Industry data: Overall industry value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.

– Sector coverage: Value and growth analysis for feminine hygiene, fragrances, haircare, make-up, male toiletries, oral hygiene, personal hygiene, skincare and suncare with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, department stores, convenience stores, drugstores & pharmacies, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, variety store & general merchandise retailers, vending machines, e-retailers, chemists/pharmacies, parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, and other general retailers.

– Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in value terms in 2018.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each sector in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and others; pack type data for: Bottle, tube, aerosol, tub, bag/sachet, and jar.

Scope

– The per capita consumption of cosmetics & toiletries is higher in France compared to the global level

– The haircare sector is expected to gain the maximum share, in value terms, during 2018-2023

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the French cosmetics & toiletries industry

– Yves Rocher is the leading brand in the French cosmetics & toiletries industry

– Private label penetration is highest in the feminine hygiene sector

– Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the French cosmetics & toiletries industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Yves Rocher International

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA

Beiersdorf Ag

L`Oreal S.A.

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Clarins Group

LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Procter & Gamble

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chanel S.A.

