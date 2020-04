Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Demand and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023: in Ireland

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Country Profile: Cosmetics and Toiletries in Ireland Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2023.

Get Free Sample Report PDF + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2829242

Country Profile: Cosmetics & Toiletries in Ireland

Summary

The Irish cosmetics & toiletries industry is led by the skincare sector in value terms in 2018, while oral hygiene is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023. Hypermarket & supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of cosmetics & toiletries products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, followed by flexible packaging and rigid metal packaging. Gillette, Dove and Nivea are the leading brands in the Irish cosmetics & toiletries industry.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the cosmetics & toiletries industry in Indonesia provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

– Industry data: Overall industry value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.

– Sector coverage: Value and growth analysis for feminine hygiene, fragrances, haircare, make-up, male toiletries, oral hygiene, personal hygiene, skincare and suncare with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.

Scope

– The per capita consumption of cosmetics & toiletries is higher in Ireland compared to the global level

– Per capita consumption of personal hygiene products is highest compared with other cosmetics & toiletries sectors in Ireland

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Irish cosmetics & toiletries industry

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the largest share of 69.9% in the oral hygiene sector, in 2018

– Gillette is the leading brand in the Irish cosmetics & toiletries industry.

Reasons to buy

– Identify high potential sectors and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis.

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities.

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning.

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion.

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the industry.

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Companies Mentioned:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Beiersdorf Ag

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Procter & Gamble

L`Oreal S.A.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Cosnova Gmbh

Enquire before buy or Country wise customization Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2829242

Thank you so much for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like Americas, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, GCC Countries.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]